Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Holy Lance Lore Explained

Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Another "Indiana Jones" film means there's another magical object Indy (Harrison Ford) has to wrestle away from Nazis. It's a tried-and-true formula, and when "Dial of Destiny" opens, everyone's trying to get their hands on the Lance of Longinus, also known as the Spear of Destiny. The Nazis coveted numerous artifacts, but this one was of particular interest at the beginning of the film before it's revealed that it's a reproduction. However, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) isn't too despondent as the Nazis have something else quite valuable onboard — the Antikythera, the titular Dial of Destiny.

But it's natural for viewers to wonder if the Lance of Longinus was a real thing or at least real in a mythical sense. Like many objects featured in the "Indiana Jones" series, the Spear of Destiny is based on an actual idea. This lance pierced the side of Jesus Christ when he was crucified, with the Bible containing the following passage in the Gospel of John: "But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs. But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water." There's even a version of the story where the blind Roman centurion, Longinus, who pierced Jesus Christ, was sprayed with His blood, curing his blindness.

From that time on, it's been said the Holy Lance has been passed down through the centuries with kings, emperors, and dukes seeking to harness its almighty power.