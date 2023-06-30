Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Holy Lance Lore Explained
Contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
Another "Indiana Jones" film means there's another magical object Indy (Harrison Ford) has to wrestle away from Nazis. It's a tried-and-true formula, and when "Dial of Destiny" opens, everyone's trying to get their hands on the Lance of Longinus, also known as the Spear of Destiny. The Nazis coveted numerous artifacts, but this one was of particular interest at the beginning of the film before it's revealed that it's a reproduction. However, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) isn't too despondent as the Nazis have something else quite valuable onboard — the Antikythera, the titular Dial of Destiny.
But it's natural for viewers to wonder if the Lance of Longinus was a real thing or at least real in a mythical sense. Like many objects featured in the "Indiana Jones" series, the Spear of Destiny is based on an actual idea. This lance pierced the side of Jesus Christ when he was crucified, with the Bible containing the following passage in the Gospel of John: "But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs. But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water." There's even a version of the story where the blind Roman centurion, Longinus, who pierced Jesus Christ, was sprayed with His blood, curing his blindness.
From that time on, it's been said the Holy Lance has been passed down through the centuries with kings, emperors, and dukes seeking to harness its almighty power.
What power does the Lance of Longinus supposedly possess?
The Holy Lance has emerged routinely throughout popular media. It's a central plot device in 2005's "Constantine," Season 2 of "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Neon Genesis Evangelion." This isn't even the first time it's been featured in an "Indiana Jones" story, as it comes up in a 1995 comic book called "Indiana Jones and the Spear of Destiny." Its powers have always been nebulous and can vary depending on the exact story being told, but in general, legends foretell how the Holy Lance imbues the possessor with the key to world power, able to command and conquer any army without opposition.
It's been told that many powerful leaders over the centuries have held onto the Lance, including Charlemagne and Henry the Fowler. It's even been said that Napoleon wanted to capture the Spear of Destiny to lead his army to victory. Napoleon led his army to Nuremberg, so to prevent him from acquiring it, local authorities smuggled the Lance, as well as other ancient relics, out of the city. It remained out of Napoleon's reach, with him ultimately losing his power famously at the Battle of Waterloo.
However, it wouldn't be the last time a megalomaniac wanted to use the Spear for its purported properties.
Were the Nazis interested in the Holy Lance in real life?
The Holy Lance was smuggled out of Nuremberg and taken to Vienna, where it remained for a long time. According to legend, a young Adolf Hitler saw the Spear in Vienna prior to World War I, where he became obsessed with it. When he eventually took power over Germany, he sought to claim the Lance as his own, housed in St. Catherine's Church. Later, as World War II neared its end, the story goes that American forces took possession of the Spear of Destiny just two hours before Hitler died on April 30, 1945.
Based on these stories (that may or may not have certain details embellished), it certainly seems as though there's a holy power resting over the Lance of Longinus. Today, there are actually four spears (or pieces of spears) that claim to be the Holy Lance, with the most well-known being on display at the Imperial Treasury in the Hofburg Palance in Vienna. Other lances can be found in Rome, Krakow, and Armenia.
Nazis did have an interest in various occult items and pieces related to Jesus Christ. The "Indiana Jones" series has already tackled the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail, so it makes sense for the Lance of Longinus to get a shoutout, too, even if it was a fake in the movie.