Indiana Jones: How Does Dial Of Destiny Set Up A Sequel?

Despite much of the marketing saying this is Indy's last adventure, there could always be a way to bring him out of retirement. Granted, Harrison Ford is 80 years old, so he may be done with these kinds of films. But it may not be out of the question for someone else to take on the main role, with Indiana Jones taking on more of a supporting role.

The most obvious choice after "Dial of Destiny" is Helena Shaw, a.k.a. Wombat (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). She's Indy's goddaughter and has proven quite adept at deciphering clues and fighting bad guys. It's possible she could lead an "Indiana Jones" spin-off where she gets wrapped up in another adventure. Of course, she isn't the first companion Indy's had over the years.

For years, many people assumed Indy's son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), could take over the mantle, but "Dial of Destiny" establishes that he died in the service. Another option many fans would be okay with is bringing back Short Round (Ke Huy Quan). He may not appear in the latest Indy flick, but according to comic books and other reference materials, he also became an adventurer later in life. It wouldn't be out of the question for him to come back, either on his own or teaming up with Wombat. Plus, Quan has a lot of goodwill built up after his Oscar-winning turn in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Several options are on the table, and that's without getting into a major plot development in "Dial of Destiny" that opens up many other doors.