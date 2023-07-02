Velma Season 1: Who Is The Crystal Cove Killer - And What Makes Them Different?

"Velma" may have been a project aiming to divert the typical tropes associated with the "Scooby Doo" series, but even it couldn't leave out the time-honored tradition of unmasking the antagonist at the end. However, the Crystal Cove Killer isn't your typical villain of the week.

In the "Velma" Season 1 finale, titled "The Brains of the Operation," audiences discover that the Crystal Cove Killer is Fred's (Glenn Howerton) mother, Victoria Jones (Cherry Jones). The daughter of SCOOBI (Special Covert Operation Brain Initiative) funder General Harry Meeting, Victoria initially benefited from the brain-swapping project, especially when her father took credit for the idea from Norville's (Sam Richardson) grandmother, Dr. Edna Perdue. However, Perdue eventually hid her research and was later institutionalized in an attempt to coerce her into revealing its secrets. This chain of events brought about significant financial distress for Victoria and ruined her family. To climb back up the social ladder, Victoria married Jones Gentlemen Accessories owner William (Frank Welker), with the two planning to eventually have Fred take over the business.

Due to Fred's immaturity, however, Victoria plans a scheme to replace his brain with that of a girl, eventually favoring Velma above all. In her bid to resurrect SCOOBI, she captures Velma's mother Diya (Sarayu Blue), who is the only one with any knowledge of Dr. Perdue's studies. Throughout her dastardly plan, she also utilizes hypnotism on several people, including her husband and even Velma herself, to get herself out of dilemmas.

It's hard to see anyone condoning Victoria's gut-wrenching actions. However, the character offers a unique perspective compared to most "Scooby Doo" villains.