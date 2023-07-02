Zero Dark Thirty: Jessica Chastain Shares The Personal 'Toll' The Film Took On Her

"Zero Dark Thirty" had a lot of weight on its shoulders when it was released back in 2012. The follow-up to Kathryn Bigelow's "The Hurt Locker," which won six Oscars, including best director and best picture, the spy thriller wasn't quite as successful on the awards circuit as its predecessor but was still well-received nonetheless.

However, for the film's star, Jessica Chastain, the experience wasn't always an enjoyable one. In fact, the actor opened up to Vulture in a 2012 interview about the personal toll that shooting "Zero Dark Thirty" took on her, based on the more traditional values of the area of Jordan where they were filming the torture scenes. She recalled being stopped at a barricade just outside the city of Amman, and things did not go well.

"They started saying something back and forth in a very heated discussion, and I couldn't tell what they were saying because I didn't speak the language. But they started yelling at each other. And then my driver turns to me, and he goes, 'I'm really sorry, Jessica, but you have to walk.' And I said, 'It's okay, I don't mind, I don't need any special treatment.'" Still, the actor was quick to point out that this wasn't how she actually felt about the situation: "No, it's not right, it's not right. It's because they haven't seen a woman [in a while], and they want to watch you."