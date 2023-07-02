The Big Bang Theory: The Season 7 Moment That Never Gets Old

"The Big Bang Theory" has its fair share of hilarious sequences featuring the series' beloved bunch of pop-culture fans. From Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) fan-favorite running gag about her car's check engine light to Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) earworm jam band, viewers consistently find themselves in stitches over the crew's latest antics. One in particular from Season 7 stands above the rest when Sheldon (Jim Parsons) finds himself paralyzed with indecision over which new gaming console to purchase.

The choice consumes Sheldon's mind for most of the episode and even keeps him from fulfilling the most basic human needs. Episode 19, aptly titled "The Indecision Amalgamation," opens with him squirming uncomfortably while holding his bladder because he believes it will lead to better decision-making. Later, he polls his friends over their preference for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to help his process and even receives a funny third option from Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), who loves the simplicity of the Nintendo Wii.

This does little to soothe his anxieties over choosing the wrong system which helps deliver the funniest moment from Season 7 that simply never gets old. When Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon sit down to dinner, she explodes at his consistent gripes over the nonexistent issue. Amy asks Sheldon to complete the small task of passing the butter, though it's only after he finishes expressing the complexities of his problem that he finally obliges when Amy playfully yells at him.