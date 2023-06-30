Jack Ryan's Season 4 Joke About Jack Getting 'Political' Means More Than You Think

It's finally time to hit the road, Jack. John Krasinski's time as one of Tom Clancy's most iconic literary heroes ends with "Jack Ryan" Season 4 debuting on Amazon Video this week. Having averted World War III last season, the hero that started out as a CIA analyst has moved further up the ranks since and is now Acting Deputy Director of Central Intelligence.

As far as the original timeline of the literary version of Ryan goes, however, there are still a few more jobs for Jack to take on that we will most likely never see under Krasinski's guard, given this is his last run. That doesn't mean that a few winks to longtime fans can't be thrown in to hint at just what those future occupations could be, though.

In Ryan's meeting with CIA Director Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) and President Bachler (David Bedella), a tense conversation with the Commander in Chief sees Ryan dance around an answer that even he doesn't have. When describing his current investigation as "an ongoing process," the President smirks, saying, "Careful, Ryan. You keep using lines like that, and you're ready for politics." Ryan humbly replies with "God forbid," before realizing just which office he's in and assuring the President he meant no offense. What's funny about the exchange is that in Ryan's history, a few years later, that's exactly where he ends up — President of the United States.