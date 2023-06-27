Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep Among Actors Reiterating Willingness To Strike In Letter To SAG Leadership

Hollywood is preparing for a major shakeup. Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep are among over 300 other Hollywood actors and A-listers who included their names in a letter, first shared by Rolling Stone and directed towards the Screen Actors Guild leaders (SAG-AFTRA), threatening the possibility of a strike if their terms are not met.

The contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) aiming to renegotiate a new, fair deal for performers is nearing its June 30 deadline. The letter, which has also been signed by such stars as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brendan Fraser, Maya Hawke, and Keke Palmer amongst others, makes it clear that the actors are not willing to bend to any other terms. "This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough," the letter states.

The letter addresses important topics such as healthcare, streaming residuals, and compensation for AI training. While the members acknowledge the difficulties brought about by striking, they are nevertheless unwilling to accept anything less. "We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage," the letter continued. Things may seem uncertain, but SAG leaders may point to a bright road ahead.