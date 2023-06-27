Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep Among Actors Reiterating Willingness To Strike In Letter To SAG Leadership
Hollywood is preparing for a major shakeup. Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep are among over 300 other Hollywood actors and A-listers who included their names in a letter, first shared by Rolling Stone and directed towards the Screen Actors Guild leaders (SAG-AFTRA), threatening the possibility of a strike if their terms are not met.
The contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) aiming to renegotiate a new, fair deal for performers is nearing its June 30 deadline. The letter, which has also been signed by such stars as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brendan Fraser, Maya Hawke, and Keke Palmer amongst others, makes it clear that the actors are not willing to bend to any other terms. "This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough," the letter states.
The letter addresses important topics such as healthcare, streaming residuals, and compensation for AI training. While the members acknowledge the difficulties brought about by striking, they are nevertheless unwilling to accept anything less. "We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage," the letter continued. Things may seem uncertain, but SAG leaders may point to a bright road ahead.
The union leaders remain optimistic about negotiations
This year has seen some major bumps in the road for the entertainment industry. Adding another potential strike to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike would certainly not help the matter, but it's clear that members of the Screen Actors Guild are not backing down, with 98% of members voting to authorize a strike before negotiations even occurred. However, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland have a positive viewpoint on the matter. While not especially specific, the update should hopefully shine a light on the uncertain situation.
On June 24, a video was released featuring the two in the midst of negotiations. While they were not able to give substantial deals regarding the deal, both indicated that things were moving along at a good and productive pace. "I just want to assure you that we are having an extremely productive [negotiation] that [is] laser-focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you," Drescher said. "We're standing strong and we're going to achieve a seminal deal."
While acknowledging the narrow window of time for negotiations to be finalized, Crabtree-Ireland stated that things are looking good when looking at the deal, saying, "We've all been working long and hard to move these talks forward, and we remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks, and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry."