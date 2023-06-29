The Most Confusing Moments In The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Explained

The third season of Netflix's "The Witcher" is already one for the books, with series star Henry Cavill leaving us something to remember him by as he wraps his final episodes as Geralt of Rivia before passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. Though "The Witcher" will continue, the feeling that this season is the end of an era is strong, and only exacerbated by the escalating tension among our cast of characters. With shocking betrayals happening alongside troubling new alliances, it's clear that this is all leading us into a "time of contempt," but it's hard to see exactly how that's all going to play out from where we're standing now.

With the walls closing in on our troubled family unit of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) and only three episodes to go after this mid-season break, we're still bracing ourselves for some surprises to come that will inevitably blow our socks off. Even still, this has been a wild partial season drop, with some of our Season 2 questions answered just in time for us to come up with a whole slew of new ones for Season 3. What we know for fact is that our three heroes are together for now, but a major shake-up is quite literally written in the stars, and it's hard to say if they'll survive it. No doubt some clarity will come to us after the second part of Season 3 arrives on Netflix July 27, but for the moment, there are a few things that don't quite add up.