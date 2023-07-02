Why Did Mindy Change On Friends? Jennifer Grey's Real Life Reason Explained

It's hard to remember that the core sextet on "Friends" have other, well, friends. In the pilot episode of the beloved sitcom, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is a rain-soaked runaway bride, having left her fiancé, Barry (Mitchell Whitfield), at the altar, as well as her entire Long Island social life — including her best friend, Mindy.

Mindy decamps with Barry to Aruba on what would have been Rachel's honeymoon. In the Season 1 episode "The One with the Evil Orthodontist," Mindy, played by Jennifer Grey, makes her on-screen debut and asks Rachel to be her maid-of-honor at her upcoming wedding to Barry.

Grey, who's best known for her performances in "Dirty Dancing" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," was thrilled to be asked to be on "Friends." When she got to set, the experience was much more anxiety-inducing than she anticipated. "It's very hard to be a guest star because you're not a part of it, and you're really trying to figure it all out," Grey told MediaVillage. "They were trying to figure out what the character was, what the scene was, and it was changing, and changing, and changing. It all made me so anxious that I could barely do it."

Her one-time guest role was so overwhelming that when the "Friends" team reached out for her to return to the series, she had to turn them down. "When they asked me to come back, I said I couldn't," Grey recalled. Instead, Mindy is played in a Season 2 episode by Jana Marie Hupp.