Jon Bernthal Had One Fear Playing King Richard's Rick Macci - Here's How He Beat It

Though Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap has taken up much of the conversation about the star following his Best Actor Oscar win for "King Richard," it sometimes feels a bit unfair. After all, the biopic is easily one of the best sports movies to emerge in recent years, and it tells a story that's both touching and inspirational while never shying away from the more morally murky elements of real events.

One of the many real-life people who is depicted in "King Richard" is tennis coach Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal). The actor spoke to Awards Radar about the daunting task of taking on the role in the film and the greatest challenge he saw in trying to embody the spirit of Macci in the sports drama, and it rose from a somewhat practical place, acting wise.

"With the dialect, there's a fear there," Bernthal said. "He doesn't really talk like anyone else. He almost sounds like that part of eastern Ohio and Kentucky. The dialect almost sounds like five other dialects squashed together. And so I really wanted to get it right," the actor explained.