Catching Killers Season 3: Every Real-Life Sniper, Bomber, And Killer Explained

Season 3 begins with "The Railroad Killer," Ángel Maturino Reséndiz, a serial murderer and rapist who was active during the late 1980s and the entire 1990s. Reséndiz earned his nickname due to the fact that his crimes all took place near railroads and his frequent habit of illegally hopping on and off trains that traveled through Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Reséndiz murdered at least 15 people all across North America and was a suspect in 23 different murders; most of the victims were bludgeoned to death with a variety of different weapons and items, or shot with a shotgun or pistol. Reséndiz's train-hopping prowess allowed him to murder indiscriminately across the entire continent, and before his arrest, he appeared on the FBI's list of "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives." Despite U.S. Customs raids that targeted boxcars across the nation, Reséndiz evaded police capture for nearly a decade before eventually turning himself in. Reséndiz was executed via lethal injection on June 27, 2006, bringing his continent-wide killing spree to an abrupt end.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).