Where To Watch Hotel Transylvania 4 Online
It's hard to believe more than a decade has passed since Adam Sandler took the lead in the animated hit "Hotel Transylvania." It's even harder to believe the 2012 film launched a legit animated franchise now four feature films strong. While both critics and viewers remain pretty well divided on the merits of the movies that make up the "Hotel Transylvania" saga, it continues to delight those who go into the action expecting little more than a few giddily infantile jokes, a handful of kooky sight gags, and a whole lot of heart.
Thankfully, the heart of "Hotel Transylvania" remained present even in the one chapter of the franchise that doesn't feature the voice of Adam Sandler — 2022's "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." That film, of course, found voice acting A-lister Brian Hull assuming the role of the Count, alongside returning talents Gomez, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, Kathryn Hahn, and more.
Despite the Hollywood talent, the fourth chapter of "Hotel Transylvania" was released to little fanfare in the summer of 2023, meaning many of you might've missed it during its theatrical run. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know you can catch all the "Transformania" madness as part of your Prime Video subscription these days. Per Just Watch, that is the only subscription-based option available to anyone desperate to see what Dracula, Mavis, and the gang get into in the sequel.
The other Hotel Transylvania flicks are also available online
If you don't have a current Prime Video sub, you might be a little bit bummed to learn the platform is actually the only place "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is streaming these days, and it isn't yet available to rent or buy anywhere else. That's not entirely surprising, as "Transformania" is an Amazon Studios original production. But with that being the case, it's also unclear if or when the animated treat might be available on other platforms or on physical formats.
Thankfully, the same is not true of the three movies that preceded "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." In fact, according to Just Watch, the first three "Hotel Transylvania" flicks are readily available to watch in the streaming realm, with the first two chapters of the franchise now serving as part of Netflix's vast digital catalog. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" is a little tougher to find, however, as it's only available on the Fubo platform.
All three films are also available to rent or buy through virtually every video on demand platform. At present, all three movies are available to rent from iTunes, Vudu, Amazon, at a cost of $3.99 each. The cost understandably goes up if you're looking to buy them, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $14.99, depending on the provider.