Where To Watch Hotel Transylvania 4 Online

It's hard to believe more than a decade has passed since Adam Sandler took the lead in the animated hit "Hotel Transylvania." It's even harder to believe the 2012 film launched a legit animated franchise now four feature films strong. While both critics and viewers remain pretty well divided on the merits of the movies that make up the "Hotel Transylvania" saga, it continues to delight those who go into the action expecting little more than a few giddily infantile jokes, a handful of kooky sight gags, and a whole lot of heart.

Thankfully, the heart of "Hotel Transylvania" remained present even in the one chapter of the franchise that doesn't feature the voice of Adam Sandler — 2022's "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." That film, of course, found voice acting A-lister Brian Hull assuming the role of the Count, alongside returning talents Gomez, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, Kathryn Hahn, and more.

Despite the Hollywood talent, the fourth chapter of "Hotel Transylvania" was released to little fanfare in the summer of 2023, meaning many of you might've missed it during its theatrical run. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know you can catch all the "Transformania" madness as part of your Prime Video subscription these days. Per Just Watch, that is the only subscription-based option available to anyone desperate to see what Dracula, Mavis, and the gang get into in the sequel.