Who Played John Abbott On The Young And The Restless?

Throughout its remarkable 50-year run on CBS, "The Young and the Restless" has captivated daytime audiences by showing the exploits of the Newman and Abbott families.

Several characters have made more than 3,000 appearances on the show, including Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and Sharon Collins (Sharon Case). One character who was also a fixture on the soap was John Abbott, who was played by Brett Halsey from 1980 through 1982. In 1982, Jerry Douglas took over the role and played Abbott through 2016, appearing in nearly 1,000 episodes.

Jack was one of John's three children, along with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland). After John died of a stroke in 2006, the doting father continued to appear as a ghost and in flashback sequences for another decade. Douglas died in 2021 at the age of 88 after a short undisclosed illness. He left behind a long and impressive acting resume that stretched back to 1961 and included appearances on classic shows like "Gunsmoke," Bonanza," and "The Incredible Hulk." Douglas also made several film appearances, including in the 1991 Oliver Stone film, "JFK." And in recent years, he also appeared on popular shows like "Melrose Place" and "Arrested Development."