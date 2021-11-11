The Devastating Death Of Jerry Douglas

Legendary soap opera actor Jerry Douglas has died. Per Deadline, the actor's family announced that he died on November 9, 2021 — just three days before his 89th birthday — after dealing with a brief illness. Douglas is survived by television host and author Kym Douglas, his wife of 37 years, as well as his children Jod, Hunter, and Avra.

Douglas has hundreds of credits to his name in film, TV, and theater, but one of his most well-known roles was that of John Abbott, the patriarch of the affluent Abbott clan and chairman of his family's business, Jabot Cosmetics, on "The Young and the Restless." Douglas took the role in 1982, and his character appeared for three decades on the soap opera. John Abbott even appeared as a spirit at one point.

In a statement issued to Deadline, "The Young and the Restless" executive producer Anthony Morina said, "Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed."