Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 - Everything You Need To Know

While nearly half a decade elapsed between "Classroom of the Elite" Seasons 1 and 2, the anime's producers have already confirmed that a third season is coming sooner rather than later.

"Classroom of the Elite" in its original incarnation is an ongoing series of light novels — effectively the equivalent of young adult fiction in Japan and typically serialized in volumes like manga — by author Shogo Kinugasa. This light novel series became a hit shortly after its publication began in 2015. In the tradition of plenty of successful light novel adaptations before it like the underrated anime "Kino's Journey," Season 1 of a "Classroom of the Elite" anime then premiered in July of 2017.

It wasn't until about five years later, in July of 2022, that a second season started airing. In fact, Season 2 was only just announced in February of 2022, following years of radio silence about the show's future. Fortunately, Season 3 is not following this precedent, and was even greenlit at the same time as its second season. Here's everything fans of the show need to know about the upcoming Season 3 of "Classroom of the Elite."