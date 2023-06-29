Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 - Everything You Need To Know
While nearly half a decade elapsed between "Classroom of the Elite" Seasons 1 and 2, the anime's producers have already confirmed that a third season is coming sooner rather than later.
"Classroom of the Elite" in its original incarnation is an ongoing series of light novels — effectively the equivalent of young adult fiction in Japan and typically serialized in volumes like manga — by author Shogo Kinugasa. This light novel series became a hit shortly after its publication began in 2015. In the tradition of plenty of successful light novel adaptations before it like the underrated anime "Kino's Journey," Season 1 of a "Classroom of the Elite" anime then premiered in July of 2017.
It wasn't until about five years later, in July of 2022, that a second season started airing. In fact, Season 2 was only just announced in February of 2022, following years of radio silence about the show's future. Fortunately, Season 3 is not following this precedent, and was even greenlit at the same time as its second season. Here's everything fans of the show need to know about the upcoming Season 3 of "Classroom of the Elite."
When will Classroom of the Elite Season 3 be released?
When "Classroom of the Elite" Seasons 2 and 3 were first announced, the plan was for Season 3 to premiere sometime during 2023. However, on June 22, a sort of bittersweet update about Season 3's release date began circulating online based on a post to the show's official Twitter account translated into English by various outlets like Crunchyroll.
The bad news for fans eager for more "Classroom of the Elite" is that Season 3 will no longer premiere in 2023. The good news sort of embedded in this announcement, however, is a more precise release window than the previously unspecified timeframe at some point during 2023. Now, the plan is for the third season of "Classroom of the Elite" to premiere during January of 2024. Given the added specificity, it seems likely that this second release date will hold and not be subject to additional delays.
What is the plot of Classroom of the Elite Season 3?
"Classroom of the Elite" takes place at an academically prestigious government-run academy called the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School. Lead character Kiyotaka Ayanokoji is a prodigiously smart and talented student who nevertheless enters into its lowest-level class on purpose. He and some of the other students in Class D then attempt to politick their way through the school's ranks and into its upper echelons.
When Season 2 concludes, Kiyotaka and friends remain in Class D, albeit after overcoming a conflict with Class C's Kakeru Ryuuen. Meanwhile, in the season finale, Maya Sato confesses her feelings for Kiyotaka, only for him to turn her down. His main love interest Kei Karuizawa witnesses this and wonders if he's capable of seeing his peers as anything other than pawns to be manipulated.
Season 3, then, should revolve around both of these core plot threads. On one hand, Class D's troubled students' positions in the school hierarchy will remain under threat as they attempt to rise in its rankings. Furthermore, given that a hint of romance between Kiyotaka and Kei is the focus of the Season 2 finale, viewers can expect their dynamic to play an important part in the upcoming season too.
Who is starring in Classroom of the Elite Season 3?
The original Japanese voice cast of "Classroom of the Elite" features Shoya Chiba as the voice of Kiyotaka. Chiba's recent voice work includes the lead role of Hajime Aono in "Blue Orchestra" and Sigma in seven episodes of "Bungo Stray Dogs." In the show's English dub, Kiyotaka is voiced by Justin Briner, who also voices protagonist Izuku Midoriya in "My Hero Academia" among other characters.
Kei Karuizawa, meanwhile, is played by experienced voice actor Ayana Taketatsu in Japanese and the English voice of Kobeni in "Chainsaw Man" Bryn Apprill in the dub. The rest of the show's main cast is likewise portrayed by voice actors with considerable experience in the anime industry. Other major roles include Akari Kito and Felecia Angelle as Suzune Horikita; Yurika Kubo and Sarah Wiedenheft as Kikyo Kushida; Ryota Osaka and Dallas Reid as Yosuke Hirata; as well as Eiji Takeuchi and Brandon McInnis as Ken Sudo.
Which studio is producing Classroom of the Elite Season 3?
As Crunchyroll confirmed in its English translation of the news about the change in its release date, returning for "Classroom of the Elite" Season 3 is studio Lerche. While not necessarily a marquee name on the level of, say, MAPPA, Lerche is nevertheless behind some notably successful shows from the past decade or so. Other popular series the company has animated include "Assassination Classroom," the 2017 "Kino's Journey" anime, and "Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun," among others.
In fact, each of the three principal directors of "Classroom of the Elite" Season 3, also confirmed by Crunchyroll, have collaborated with the studio on some of its past projects. Chief director Seiji Kishi, for example, previously worked on "Assassination Classroom," and director Yoshihito Nishoji has experience on individual episodes of "Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun." Second chief director on "Classroom of the Elite" Hiroyuki Hashimoto, meanwhile, collaborated with Lerche and Kishi on "Danganronpa: The Animation."
Which Volumes of the Classroom of the Elite Light Novels Will Be Adapted for Season 3?
Crunchyroll's update on "Classroom of the Elite" Season 3 mentions that this upcoming batch of episodes is based on the original light novel series' First Year story arc, which the anime will adapt in full. While this has yet to be confirmed definitively, Season 3 will most likely continue through the end of the First Year story arc, which consists of 11 light novel volumes in total, supplemented by three short story collections numbered Volumes 4.5, 7.5, and 11.5 respectively.
As its source material, Season 1 pulls almost entirely from Volumes 1 through 3, in addition to some story from Volume 4. Season 2 picks up the pace and adapts Volumes 4 through 7, plus a storyline from Volume 7.5. Remaining, then, are Volumes 8 through 11, which Season 3 can very well adapt in their entirety if it continues at the same rate as Season 2 before it. Theoretically, there might be room from a story or two from Volume 7.5 and/or Volume 11.5, but at the very least, it's safe to assume that Season 3 will conclude the First Year story arc portion of "Classroom of the Elite" at the very least.
Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Seasons 1 and 2
Those interested in "Classroom of the Elite" Season 3 who have yet to see its two prior seasons, will, of course, want to know where all past episodes of the series are available to stream online. Unfortunately, while many of the top streaming services like Netflix and Hulu offer plenty of anime to subscribers nowadays, "Classroom of the Elite" is unavailable on these and most other platforms. The sole exception is Apple TV+, which features both seasons of "Classroom of the Elite" released to date.
Crunchyroll, meanwhile, is the only other platform on which all 25 of the episodes comprising "Classroom of the Elite" Seasons 1 and 2 are available. With Season 3 eventually coming to the service upon its January 2024 premiere and it's availability through Apple TV+ at that time undetermined, a Crunchyroll subscription offers the most straightforward way to both catch up on old "Classroom of the Elite" episodes and eventually watch the new season once that premieres as well.