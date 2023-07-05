It's Always Sunny In Philadephia Is Wasting Dee (& Spending Too Much Time On Mac)

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has rarely painted the world its protagonists inhabit as ... well, fair, to say the least. However, the series itself has — in the past — always been pretty good at portioning its screentime out into equal slices for each of its misanthropic main five. Until recently.

Sure, there have always been seasons where one character has pulled more narrative weight than another, whether that be Mac MacDonald's (Rob Mcelhenney) longform coming out story or Dennis Reynold's (Glenn Howerton) attempt at leaving the gang behind for a stab at domestic bliss under an assumed name. But over the past few installments, it feels as if the show's producers have no idea what to do with Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson). And that's becoming a bigger problem.

While everyone else on the show has undergone epiphanies and major life changes, Dee has floundered, and the show has struggled to find a way to use her properly. The character has slipped into the background, not driving the show's plot nor adding any fresh quirks or layers to her personality. Meanwhile, "Always Sunny" has been spending a lot of time on Mac's foibles, and while his recent queer odyssey was lovely, the series has since been unable to land on anything interesting or concrete for him. He's been out there spinning his wheels, round and round. 16 seasons deep into the show, this is definitely an imbalance, and it's something that needs to be addressed.