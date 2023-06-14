It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: How Did Maureen Ponderosa Die?

Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" should buckle up because it's time to debate one of the FX series' longest enduring mysteries — did Dennis Reynolds really murder Maureen Ponderosa?

The two characters — played by Glenn Howerton and Catherine Reitman, respectively — had a disturbing relationship even when they were on good terms with one another. Maureen grew as one of the show's weirdest characters with each subsequent appearance until her untimely death in Season 12.

In the fifth episode, a Netflix-like documentary pastiche titled "Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer," the gang attempts to piece together the events that led up to Maureen's demise. Though it is heavily implied that Dennis had the motive, opportunity, and moral deficits to have hypothetically killed her intentionally, it is generally accepted that Maureen fell off a roof while attempting to be a cat. While some characters continue to question Dennis' innocence, he is no longer under official police suspicion.

Whatever the actual cause of her feline fall from grace, Maureen — or Bastet, as she preferred to be called up until her death — will be remembered by "Sunny" fans as an integral part of the series' DNA. As such, her mention in tonight's "The Gang Gets Cursed" almost definitely gave viewers many cringy flashbacks.