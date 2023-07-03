Grace And Frankie Didn't Have A Season 8 - Here's What Fonda & Tomlin Did Instead

From 2015 to 2022, Netflix subscribers watched Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) hilariously navigate life after their husbands fall for each other. However, after seven seasons, "Grace and Frankie" came to an abrupt halt. According to creator Marta Kauffman in an interview with Vanity Fair, "We had done the stories that were most important to us, and it felt like it was the right time to end the series. And it's better to leave them wanting more than to have people go, 'Oh, they should have ended last year.'"

The story of "Grace and Frankie" might be over, but that doesn't mean the dynamic duo of Fonda and Tomlin is gone from the screen. In the March 2023 dark comedy "Moving On," the pair reunites as Claire (Fonda) and Evelyn (Tomlin), who want to cause the demise of their late best friend's husband, Howard (Malcolm McDowell). A number of critics shared a similar opinion of "Moving On," directed by Paul Weitz: The film itself isn't the best, but the rapport between Fonda and Tomlin makes it enjoyable.