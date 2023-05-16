Five Nights At Freddy's: Horror Comes Alive In The Movie's First Teaser

Keeping the video game movie train going, 2023's "Five Nights at Freddy's" is gearing up for a fright-filled debut. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, which launched back in 2014, the Emma Tammi-directed feature has been on the table since 2015. Only within the past few years has any tangible progress been made on the film, with talented folks joining the fray left and right in behind and in front of the camera roles. Now, at long last, we have a glimpse into what they've come up with.

On May 16, 2023, Jason Blum — the mind behind Blumhouse Productions, which is producing "Five Nights at Freddy's" alongside Striker Entertainment — dropped the movie's first teaser on Twitter. It arrived shortly after on YouTube, ensuring that anyone who'd want to check it out gets the chance to do so. While not a long trailer by any means, it does a great job of setting the tone for the film, establishing the story, teasing some nods to the games, and highlighting the stacked cast involved.

The doors to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza have opened. Let's dive into the inaugural "Five Nights at Freddy's" teaser.