Netflix Resurrects Titanic & Sets The Internet Ablaze With Rage Post-Titan Tragedy

Netflix is bringing James Cameron's "Titanic" back to streaming, and fans are not happy.

In the wake of the disappearance and implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible — which itself was on a journey to go see the wreckage of the real-life Titanic — fans think it's kind of a crappy move to advertise the fact that the 1997 epic will return to Netflix.

On June 18, 2023, five people — including Stockton Rush, one of the founders of OceanGate — boarded the Titan to go see the Titanic, and the submersible never emerged from the ocean again. Several days later, after an extensive search effort, it was announced that the submersible very likely imploded shortly after it lost communication with ground control a mere 90 or so minutes into its journey. To confirm all of this, a field of debris was found about 1,600 feet from the actual Titanic wreckage. OceanGate's safety measures had come under direct criticism before this awful accident happened, but this still wasn't the Titan's maiden voyage — and unfortunately for those aboard, it couldn't withstand the dangerous journey.

Cameron's movie is one of the most celebrated films of all time — receiving a record-breaking number of Oscars the year after its release and still gaining new fans every year — but fans think that Netflix is making the complete wrong call with this re-release. Naturally, they took to Twitter to express their anger with the streamer, and they definitely didn't hold back.