The Sandman & Lucifer Series Are Loosely Connected - But Only Real Fans Know How

Netflix's "The Sandman" serves as a direct adaptation of Neil Gaiman's prolific comic book series of the same name, centering around Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the personification of dreams and one of seven immensely powerful beings known as the Endless. Season 1 of "The Sandman" focuses primarily on Morpheus' 106-year imprisonment by the occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance), and his subsequent attempts to reclaim his possessions after escaping.

One of Morpheus' most prized possessions is his immensely powerful helmet, and in Episode 4, "A Hope in Hell," he is forced to enter Hell itself to retrieve it from Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie). Diehard "Sandman" fans will know that this version of Lucifer is directly connected to the character of the same name from the Tom Ellis-led fantasy series "Lucifer" — since both characters are technically the same person, adapted from the Lucifer Morningstar of the original "Sandman" comic book series.

Neil Gaiman's version of Lucifer was introduced in "Sandman" (Volume 2) #4 and played a major role in "Sandman" (Volume 2) #23, the latter of which saw him abandon his rulership of Hell after millennia of boredom and dissatisfaction. Netflix's "Lucifer" adapts the story of what happened after Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) abandoned Hell to live on Earth, while "The Sandman" has yet to reach that point in the story.