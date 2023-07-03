Death Becomes Her: Why A Darker Ending Was Scrapped, According To Goldie Hawn

"Death Becomes Her" has been widely appreciated for its audacious dark humor. However, a different ending portrayed an alternate image of what the movie intended to communicate and, in the view of star Goldie Hawn, would have improved the entire feature.

The original ending would have taken place 27 years into the future and seen Helen Sharp (Hawn) and Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) watching their long-rivaled-over love interest Dr. Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis) sharing his final moments with the true love of his life — a bartender played by Tracey Ullman. While Madeline makes sarcastic comments, Helen longingly stares at the couple, jealous of their happy existence.

Hawn explained why the new conclusion, where her character delivers a comedic one-liner following a skirmish with Madeline at Ernest's funeral, was chosen instead in a behind-the-scenes interview, saying that, "Because it didn't test as well, there was another ending that was put on, rewritten, and we actually reshot it." Hawn was especially disappointed, feeling that the original ending embodied what "Death Becomes Her" was all about. "And that is really what the movie says," she added. "And, unfortunately, it wasn't an up-funny ending. It didn't have the punch the rest of the movie had ... And people just sort of deflated. So it's all about money isn't it?"

Plenty of fans are bound to agree with Hawn's opinion on the matter. But just as in the film, she and her co-star don't quite see eye-to-eye.