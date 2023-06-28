Who Plays Maria Hill's Mom On Secret Invasion?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Promises"

In the series premiere of "Secret Invasion," the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest deep dive into the world of espionage, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is shot and killed. To rub salt into the wound, she's the victim of a Skrull wearing a familiar face ... the face of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). And the show seems to be leaning hard into the fallout of that event by introducing her mother, Elizabeth.

Audiences meet the character in Episode 2, "Promises," during which she admonishes Fury for how little the United States government is telling her about the circumstances that led to her daughter's death before also admonishing him for how he put her daughter in harm's way. She's got a lot of justified rage trapped in her heart. It's a fairly typical scene that plays out in a fairly typical way, but it pulls back the curtain on Hill's spy mystique because it showcases exactly what kind of parent it takes to mold someone like her.

Elizabeth's verve is brought to life by Juliet Stevenson, who shows no fear when berating Jackson's former commander of SHIELD.