Are Dark Knight Rises And Memento Connected By One Character? The Actor Thinks So

Like many other directors, Christopher Nolan has called upon many of the same key collaborators through all his cinematic efforts. And one of these collaborators, Thomas Lennon, believes that his two minor appearances in Nolan's "Memento" and "The Dark Knight Rises" may have grander implications. In 2000's "Memento," Lennon plays a doctor who performs a series of short-term memory loss tests with Sammy Jankis (Stephen Tobolowsky). Years later, he returned in a similar role in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," where he portrays a doctor who informs Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) that he does not recommend him to go heli-skiing due to the loss of cartilage in his knees.

Lennon recalls what it was like getting the call from his agent about the "Dark Knight Rises" role, telling HuffPost, "The call that I got [said] 'There's a scene with a doctor, and Nolan really wants you.' Basically, I guess — I kinda of think it's the same character from 'Memento.'" However, the "Reno 911!" star believes that the connection between these two roles runs deeper than a simple wink to Nolan fans. "I like to think I'm exactly the same doctor and it's all happening inside Guy Pearce's mind," he continues. "Whether or not that's true is probably for Nolan to say. I'd like to think that's happening."

As appealing as it may seem, it's unlikely that Nolan would support this theory. As grand-scaled as the director can get with his world-building, Nolan's viewpoint on "The Dark Knight" trilogy is surprisingly contained.