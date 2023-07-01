Where Is The Jurassic Park Island In Real Life & Can You Go There?

While several "Jurassic Park" movies have been somewhat hit or miss, the 1993 original directed by Steven Spielberg is still believed by many to be the best entry in the franchise. The film mostly took place on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, a location that made its debut in Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" novel, which serves as the foundation for the franchise. However, some individuals may wonder where the production took place and if it is a visitable destination.

Fans most certainly remember the dinosaur theme park owned by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), located 120 miles west of Costa Rica. From the shots of the helicopter traversing the coastline to the lush prehistoric landscapes featured throughout the park, there is no denying that despite its many containment breaches and hurricanes, Isla Nublar seemed like a beautiful place to visit under the right circumstances. Fans may not know that the location is rumored to have been inspired by Cocos Island, which is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, meaning access is pretty restricted. However, when it comes to the filming location that stood as the setting for Jurassic Park, fans need not abandon all hope of vacation plans for a movie-inspired excursion.

Although a fair amount of "Jurassic Park" was shot on soundstages, there were a few locations used for the motion picture. Even though it looked like one place to viewers, Isla Nublar utilized beautiful sites in Oʻahu, Maui, and Kauaʻi, which fans can visit in a number of exciting ways.