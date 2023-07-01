Where Is The Jurassic Park Island In Real Life & Can You Go There?
While several "Jurassic Park" movies have been somewhat hit or miss, the 1993 original directed by Steven Spielberg is still believed by many to be the best entry in the franchise. The film mostly took place on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, a location that made its debut in Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park" novel, which serves as the foundation for the franchise. However, some individuals may wonder where the production took place and if it is a visitable destination.
Fans most certainly remember the dinosaur theme park owned by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), located 120 miles west of Costa Rica. From the shots of the helicopter traversing the coastline to the lush prehistoric landscapes featured throughout the park, there is no denying that despite its many containment breaches and hurricanes, Isla Nublar seemed like a beautiful place to visit under the right circumstances. Fans may not know that the location is rumored to have been inspired by Cocos Island, which is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, meaning access is pretty restricted. However, when it comes to the filming location that stood as the setting for Jurassic Park, fans need not abandon all hope of vacation plans for a movie-inspired excursion.
Although a fair amount of "Jurassic Park" was shot on soundstages, there were a few locations used for the motion picture. Even though it looked like one place to viewers, Isla Nublar utilized beautiful sites in Oʻahu, Maui, and Kauaʻi, which fans can visit in a number of exciting ways.
Welcome to Maui's Jurassic Rock!
Many of the things that happened in "Jurassic Park" can be attributed to the film's resilience in standing the test of time as a significant cinematic venture, even decades after its initial release. However, one aspect that arguably goes overlooked when remembering the highly-regarded classic is the way the film transported fans into its world. The helicopter scenes leading up to the island not only assisted in setting the tone for Spielberg's masterpiece, but also acted as the first introduction viewers had regarding the scale and beauty of where the pulse-pounding dinosaur adventure would occur. And if anyone wants to relive that breathtaking experience firsthand, they have to travel to Keōpuka Rock in Maui to do so.
The landmark featured in the opening scenes of "Jurassic Park" has become synonymous with the Spielberg flick, earning the nickname "Jurassic Rock." It has also become a popular destination for tourists. Keōpuka Rock can be seen from an open-air platform in Maui's Garden of Eden, but if fans want to get a bit closer and take the helicopter approach for a bit more of an authentic "Jurassic Park" experience, there are various tour options available online.
Oʻahu offers exciting expeditions of past Jurassic Park adventures
Of the stellar vacation spots to visit with ties to the franchise, Oʻahu may be one of the few that offers a tour of several places where multiple iconic moments from the "Jurassic Park" franchise were shot. This spot served as the backdrop for the classic scene in the 1993 film where Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joseph Mazzello) are shown running from a stampede of Gallimimus, before they hide behind a log as the Tyrannosaurus Rex preys on the unsuspecting herd.
Luckily, people can visit the location without worrying about getting trampled or eaten by wildlife. Kualoa Ranch offers many exciting activities, including a Jurassic Adventure Tour that takes people to the "flocking this way" setting from the first film. Unfortunately, the original log seen in the motion picture isn't available for photo opportunities, but there is a replica that will definitely prove to be a worthy substitute for anyone looking to have a keepsake from their own "Jurassic Park" adventure. There are also other interesting sites for enthusiasts to enjoy on the expedition, like the Indominus Rex paddock from "Jurassic World," making it an ideal destination for hardcore fans.
Don't forget to touch down in Kauaʻi's Jurassic Falls
The island of Kauaʻi was one of the primary areas where "Jurassic Park" was filmed and featured a particular location that should definitely warrant a visit on any hardcore fan's itinerary. The site has become so closely associated with the its appearance in the 1993 classic that it has rightly gained the moniker Jurassic Falls. Those who have enjoyed the film will easily recognize Manawaiopuna Falls from the captivating helicopter landing sequence that takes place early on in the feature, marking the official arrival of Dr. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) on Isla Nublar. It was a fantastic way to transport audiences into the spectacle of a modern-day prehistoric theme park before the bold dream turned into a dreadful nightmare.
While no dinosaurs are lurking in the surrounding wilderness, the gorgeous 400-ft waterfall is unfortunately not a place to venture on foot, mostly due to the fact that it's located on private property. But just because it isn't open to the public doesn't mean eager travelers can't get a bird's eye view from a helicopter. There are chopper tours available, including a Jurassic Falls Landing Adventure that not only offers a great view from the sky, but also touches down in an exclusive spot. The area provides customers access the public does not have, making them feel like very important guests of John Hammond when getting an up-close view.
Jurassic Kahili Ranch is a franchise favorite when it comes to filming locations
Kauaʻi proved to be a beautiful shooting location until the final days on the set of "Jurassic Park." While the island's storm-ridden send-off for the Steven Spielberg production may not have been ideal, there were a number of scenes that were filmed during the good days that are simply amazing. One excellent example is when Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and, most importantly, general audiences got their first glimpse of a dinosaur. The beautiful Brachiosaurus showcase serves as a powerful introduction to the wondrous prehistoric encounters fans endure as the film progresses.
Jurassic Kahili Ranch was where that entire impactful affair occurred, but "Jurassic Park" isn't the only film in the franchise that was shot at the location. The follow-ups "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," "Jurassic Park III," and "Jurassic World" have all had scenes filmed on this stunning landscape. Because the location is on private property, it isn't accessible to the public, making it one of the few spots in Kauaʻi from the movie that fans can only enjoy when watching the movie.
The site of the gate and T-Rex paddock are in the Līhu'e-Kōloa Forest Reserve
When it comes to Isla Nublar hot spots, there is no shortage of locations Kauaʻi has available to visit for a fan-fueled Jurassic journey. And those searching for an authentic nostalgic experience would probably not sleep on the chance to explore the site of the "Jurassic Park" gates and the Tyrannosaur Paddock. Luckily, the two are not that far apart from one another, but getting there is not the easiest endeavor to embark upon.
While they aren't the most exciting endeavors from the "Jurassic Park" trilogy, the magnificent entryway to the doomed dinosaur park and the calm T-rex cage can both be found in the Līhu'e-Kōloa Forest Reserve. While velociraptors and other carnivorous dinosaurs aren't a cause for concern, the path to reach these momentous locations is a 10-mile adventure that will prove to be quite challenging, so people should weigh out all the risks and carefully assess the situation beforehand. Whether journeying on foot or via off-road vehicles, explorers will sooner or later come across two poles located where the gate was built in the movie, in a remote corner of the wilderness. Beyond this point lies a clearing, which is where the scenes featuring the Tyrannosaurus paddock were filmed when the automated vehicles initially made their daytime pass.
Allerton Garden in Kauaʻi hosted a dangerous dinosaur attack
When crafting a Jurassic-themed journey, fans of the Spielberg classic probably wouldn't imagine a garden spot making it on the destination list, but it turns out that some scenes, especially pivotal moments with velociraptors, were filmed within the confines of a peaceful and serene landscape. The tourist site franchise enthusiasts should check in Kauaʻi is Allerton Garden. The striking site can be explored via tours that showcase specific locations from the film, like the part when Alan Grant finds the raptor eggs, Ellie Sattler's run to the maintenance shed, and the "Clever girl" sequence that results in the demise of Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck). It may be missing out on the same level of thrills, but the destination was the site of some pretty crucial events, especially the ones leading up to the "Jurassic Park" ending, making it a worthwhile choice for anyone's Isla Nublar getaway.
While it's safe to assume a person probably couldn't see all the places that make up the "Jurassic Park" island in one day, visiting all the Isla Nublar hotspots has all the makings of a journey where the excitement will never go extinct.