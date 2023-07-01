Where To Watch Slow Horses

When it comes to thrilling spy dramas, there are several exciting options out there that feature some of the best agents embarking on dangerous missions. For those looking for a little less exhilaration in the form of an espionage-related narrative that showcases the worst MI5 has to offer, then "Slow Horses" will quickly prove to be a worthy contender. If potential viewers would like to know where they can enjoy every entry from the series, the location of the target has been identified with a mission to engage already sanctioned.

The show takes its inspiration from the "Slough House" novels written by author Mick Herron and stars Academy award-winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of the dysfunctional unit. Beneath his poor hygiene, alcohol addiction, and less-than-ideal attitude lies a calculated mastermind in the realm of espionage. Despite appearing off his game, Oldman's well-crafted take is full of surprises and quite a few laughs. Not only has the actor's portrayal of the persona and the adaptation itself managed to impress fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has also earned several BAFTA nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Oldman. If that intel has sparked anyone's curiosity, all episodes of "Slow Horses" are available to stream on Apple TV+, where it is widely considered to be one of the best shows on the iPhone maker's streaming service.

It's not classified information that one of the highlights of the Apple TV+ series is Oldman's performance as Lamb, and it may be fascinating for those interested in the show to learn how he really feels about the character he plays in "Slow Horses."