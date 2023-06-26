Titanic And Delvecchio Star Lew Palter Dead At 94
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on June 26, the entertainment world has lost one of its famed character actors. Frequent big and small screen presence Lew Palter has died at the age of 94. His daughter, Catherine Palter, confirmed to the publication that his death came on May 21 at his home in Los Angeles, California due to lung cancer. Aside from Catherine, Palter is survived by his three grandchildren, Sam, Tessa, and Miranda.
Palter is perhaps best known for his work in 1997's tear-jerking James Cameron hit, "Titanic," taking on the role of Isidor Straus alongside the late Elsa Raven as Straus' wife, Ida. He also famously made waves in the television world via the short-lived drama "Delvecchio" in the recurring role of Detective Clark. Some of his other most widely-known TV credits include "The A-Team," "The Incredible Hulk," and "L.A. Law," to name a few.
With an acting career dating back to the late 1960s, Palter left lasting impressions on numerous moviegoers, television watchers, and colleagues alike throughout his day.
Palter's legacy extends far beyond his on-screen performances
Lew Palter was born on November 3, 1928, and by the time he was a young adult, he dove head-first into the world of acting. Alongside a stint in the United States Army, Palter studied at Tufts, Alfred, and Northwestern University, sharpening his acting abilities to become a capable on-screen presence. The skills he learned led him to everything from "The Six Million Dollar Man" to "First Monday in October" throughout his acting tenure, but his impact in the entertainment world isn't limited to what he did when the cameras were rolling.
While continuing to contribute to the acting sphere, Palter found time to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. In 1971, he signed on with CalArts as an acting teacher and director, where he helped along the likes of Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong as they found their footing as aspiring actors. He remained there until his 2013 retirement, impacting the lives of countless fellow artists. "He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives," said CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston of Palter's work as a teacher (via THR).
Between his plentiful strong performances in high-profile productions and his influence on some of film and TV's biggest stars, it's safe to say that Lew Palter will be well-remembered for many years to come and sorely missed by all who knew him and admired his work.