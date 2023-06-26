Titanic And Delvecchio Star Lew Palter Dead At 94

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on June 26, the entertainment world has lost one of its famed character actors. Frequent big and small screen presence Lew Palter has died at the age of 94. His daughter, Catherine Palter, confirmed to the publication that his death came on May 21 at his home in Los Angeles, California due to lung cancer. Aside from Catherine, Palter is survived by his three grandchildren, Sam, Tessa, and Miranda.

Palter is perhaps best known for his work in 1997's tear-jerking James Cameron hit, "Titanic," taking on the role of Isidor Straus alongside the late Elsa Raven as Straus' wife, Ida. He also famously made waves in the television world via the short-lived drama "Delvecchio" in the recurring role of Detective Clark. Some of his other most widely-known TV credits include "The A-Team," "The Incredible Hulk," and "L.A. Law," to name a few.

With an acting career dating back to the late 1960s, Palter left lasting impressions on numerous moviegoers, television watchers, and colleagues alike throughout his day.