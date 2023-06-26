Where To Watch Good Trouble Season 5
Season 5 of "Good Trouble" may have wrapped up on Freeform in May 2023, but for those who missed — or want to relive — the drama surrounding Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez), Davia Moss (Emma Hunton), and the rest of the Coterie, there are several ways to watch all 10 episodes.
Audiences who are signed up for Xfinity or another cable provider can view "Good Trouble" Season 5 by heading to Freeform's website, searching for the show, signing in with their cable information, and enjoying.
Additionally, "Good Trouble" — and the majority of series that air on Freeform — are available on Hulu with a subscription. According to former Freeform president Tom Ashcheim, many fans of the network are taking advantage of Hulu. He told Decider, "On 'Grown-ish' and 'Siren,' we saw numbers on Hulu that were equal to or occasionally surpassed what we saw on the linear channel. Viewers may watch it the next day or three weeks later on Hulu, but those numbers on Hulu can often be as high as on Freeform when you look across the average of a full season."
Good Trouble Season 5 pushes Mariana to her emotional limits
In "Good Trouble" Season 5, Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) is across the country for a new job opportunity, and her sister, Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez), is tasked with trials that she — and Ramirez — never expected. Not only is Mariana grappling with Callie's sudden move to Washington D.C., but she must also come to terms with the unexpected direction that her relationship with Evan Speck (T.J. Linnard) has taken.
"This season with Mariana has been really emotionally challenging for me," Ramirez said in an interview with Hollywood Life. "It's such a fun world to kind of jump into, but living with Mariana for the past 10 years, it makes so much sense why, having been through everything she's gone through, she's now experiencing this anxiety. She pushes stuff down, and it's all kind of boiling up."
At the time of this writing, "Good Trouble" Season 6 had yet to be confirmed. However, given Season 5's massive cliffhanger finale, it's likely that the masses will be heading to Freeform and Hulu either later this year or in 2024 for more Coterie craziness.