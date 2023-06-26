Where To Watch Good Trouble Season 5

Season 5 of "Good Trouble" may have wrapped up on Freeform in May 2023, but for those who missed — or want to relive — the drama surrounding Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez), Davia Moss (Emma Hunton), and the rest of the Coterie, there are several ways to watch all 10 episodes.

Audiences who are signed up for Xfinity or another cable provider can view "Good Trouble" Season 5 by heading to Freeform's website, searching for the show, signing in with their cable information, and enjoying.

Additionally, "Good Trouble" — and the majority of series that air on Freeform — are available on Hulu with a subscription. According to former Freeform president Tom Ashcheim, many fans of the network are taking advantage of Hulu. He told Decider, "On 'Grown-ish' and 'Siren,' we saw numbers on Hulu that were equal to or occasionally surpassed what we saw on the linear channel. Viewers may watch it the next day or three weeks later on Hulu, but those numbers on Hulu can often be as high as on Freeform when you look across the average of a full season."