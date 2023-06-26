What Movies Did Vince Vaughn Write - And Which Ones Were Hits?
Vince Vaughn made a name for himself in the 1990s and 2000s as a consummate comedic actor. He starred in some of the most recognizable comedies of that era, including "Old School," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," and "Wedding Crashers." With his knack for reacting stoically to wacky scenarios and comedic timing, it makes sense he'd have a lengthy career despite not acting as much these days. But a lot of people may not have realized he's also written some of those comedies.
Vaughn's mostly known as an actor and producer, but he has four writer-related credits to his name. Specifically, he has a "Story By" credit for 2006's "The Break-Up" as well as "Story By" and "Screenplay By" credits for 2013's "The Internship." He co-wrote 2009's "Couple's Retreat" alongside Jon Favreau and Dana Fox. Last but not least, he co-wrote 2022's "Christmas With the Campbells." Unfortunately, while Vaughn has plenty of financial and critical success as an actor, the same can't be said for films he helped write.
Vince Vaughn has yet to write a Certified Fresh movie
Any actor with dozens of credits is bound to have a few stinkers here and there. However, Vince Vaughn has had real trouble being attached to a project he helped write that was received well. All four movies he has with writing credits have below a 50% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even "The Break-Up," which included Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston at the height of their respective careers, clocks in at a paltry 34% critics' rating. General audiences didn't receive it much better, with a 46% score, but that didn't stop them from turning out to see it. "The Break-Up" at least saw some financial success, grossing $205 million at the global box office.
While that movie has a silver lining, the same can't be said of "The Internship." That comedy also failed to resonate critically and only grossed $93 million worldwide against a $58 million budget. Meanwhile, "Christmas With the Campbells" went straight to AMC+, but given what critics have to say about it, it's safe to say it wasn't a massive hit. Randy Myers of The San Jose Mercury News wrote, "Although this holiday rom-com attempts something different by sprinkling some spice into the sugar-coated mixture, it all amounts to a lot of naughty talk and no action."
Given this track record, perhaps it'd be best for Vaughn to stick with acting primarily going forward. He's fanned the flames for "Dodgeball 2" for a while now, which appears to be picking up steam, and that may be precisely what he needs to get back to the top.