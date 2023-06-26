What Movies Did Vince Vaughn Write - And Which Ones Were Hits?

Any actor with dozens of credits is bound to have a few stinkers here and there. However, Vince Vaughn has had real trouble being attached to a project he helped write that was received well. All four movies he has with writing credits have below a 50% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even "The Break-Up," which included Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston at the height of their respective careers, clocks in at a paltry 34% critics' rating. General audiences didn't receive it much better, with a 46% score, but that didn't stop them from turning out to see it. "The Break-Up" at least saw some financial success, grossing $205 million at the global box office.

While that movie has a silver lining, the same can't be said of "The Internship." That comedy also failed to resonate critically and only grossed $93 million worldwide against a $58 million budget. Meanwhile, "Christmas With the Campbells" went straight to AMC+, but given what critics have to say about it, it's safe to say it wasn't a massive hit. Randy Myers of The San Jose Mercury News wrote, "Although this holiday rom-com attempts something different by sprinkling some spice into the sugar-coated mixture, it all amounts to a lot of naughty talk and no action."

Given this track record, perhaps it'd be best for Vaughn to stick with acting primarily going forward. He's fanned the flames for "Dodgeball 2" for a while now, which appears to be picking up steam, and that may be precisely what he needs to get back to the top.