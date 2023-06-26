Secret Invasion: Did Maria Hill Know Who Killed Her? Cobie Smulders Weighs In

"Secret Invasion" Episode 1 ends with an unexpected tragedy. After failing to prevent a Skrull-run terrorist attack in Moscow, Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) finds herself on the receiving end of a deadly bullet. In case that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Hill is also shot by a rebel Skrull leader named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who does so while impersonating her longtime friend, boss, and mentor, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Gravik's ruse is revealed when the real Fury stumbles upon Hill, who looks up at him with confusion and fear in her eyes before dying in the center of a Moscow square.

The moment is undeniably tragic and partly because it's unclear whether or not Hill thinks that it really was her friend who shot and betrayed her. "Secret Invasion" star Cobie Smulders, for her part, seems to think that Hill does realize what happened to her just before she dies. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed as much while delving into the intense emotions at the center of her fan-favorite character's potentially final MCU scene.

"To have Fury see himself, to know that Hill thinks that Fury shot her — that's the pain of that moment," Smulders told the outlet. "I like to think that she, by the time she passed, knew it wasn't him. Initially, it's terrifying and so confusing. But I'd like to think she got there."