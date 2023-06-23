Secret Invasion's Cobie Smulders Doesn't Think Maria Hill Is The MCU's MVP
Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) has held it down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe longer than most people probably realize. She was first introduced as Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) second-in-command in 2012's "The Avengers." Since then, she's continually popped up whenever S.H.I.E.L.D. is concerned, including three episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as well as films like "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
She can most recently be seen aiding Fury against a Skrull threat on "Secret Invasion," and despite the character's pedigree in the MCU, Smulders is reluctant to put Maria Hill on the same level as the Avengers. While promoting the new show, Smulders was asked by IMDb if she would consider her character the MVP of the cinematic universe, to which the actress laughed and said, "Oh, no, I don't think so." Despite Maria Hill getting much more to do in the comics than the films, it's easy to see why Smulders may feel that way, but she's certainly made her mark on this epic franchise.
Maria Hill is 'integral' to the MCU but not the MVP
Maria Hill is one of the few recurring characters in the MCU without superpowers, but the Avengers always seemed to have respected her. It's safe to say she carries some weight, but Cobie Smulders appears hesitant to make her sound grander than perhaps she is. She reflected on the character and what she offers, humorously bemusing, "I mean, power of the Bluetooth? She has the ability to call anyone, and she's got — The Rolodex for that chick is deep, and I don't think so. I don't think she's the MVP. I'd like to think she's somewhat integral, but I don't think MVP."
Maria Hill has typically stayed on the sidelines throughout many Marvel cinematic adventures. She usually stands next to Nick Fury to provide information about a particular mission or give exposition. The special place she occupies appears to be one of the few people Fury actually trusts, a rare thing for the paranoid agent. However, even Smulders pointed out that Fury doesn't always listen to her: "She's been calling him for a while, and he has not been answering." This is in reference to the first episode of "Secret Invasion," where Fury comes back to Earth after setting up S.A.B.E.R. and has apparently not been answering many calls.
However, given what transpires in "Secret Invasion" Episode 1, it's perhaps time to give Maria her flowers. Her loyalty to Fury and her missions is to be commended. She's taken on HYDRA and was one of the only people to know Fury faked his death. Even Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) didn't know that initially. Maybe she's not the MVP, but she at least deserves a Most Improved Player award.