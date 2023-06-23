Secret Invasion's Cobie Smulders Doesn't Think Maria Hill Is The MCU's MVP

Maria Hill is one of the few recurring characters in the MCU without superpowers, but the Avengers always seemed to have respected her. It's safe to say she carries some weight, but Cobie Smulders appears hesitant to make her sound grander than perhaps she is. She reflected on the character and what she offers, humorously bemusing, "I mean, power of the Bluetooth? She has the ability to call anyone, and she's got — The Rolodex for that chick is deep, and I don't think so. I don't think she's the MVP. I'd like to think she's somewhat integral, but I don't think MVP."

Maria Hill has typically stayed on the sidelines throughout many Marvel cinematic adventures. She usually stands next to Nick Fury to provide information about a particular mission or give exposition. The special place she occupies appears to be one of the few people Fury actually trusts, a rare thing for the paranoid agent. However, even Smulders pointed out that Fury doesn't always listen to her: "She's been calling him for a while, and he has not been answering." This is in reference to the first episode of "Secret Invasion," where Fury comes back to Earth after setting up S.A.B.E.R. and has apparently not been answering many calls.

However, given what transpires in "Secret Invasion" Episode 1, it's perhaps time to give Maria her flowers. Her loyalty to Fury and her missions is to be commended. She's taken on HYDRA and was one of the only people to know Fury faked his death. Even Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) didn't know that initially. Maybe she's not the MVP, but she at least deserves a Most Improved Player award.