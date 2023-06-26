Here's Where You Can Watch Joe Pickett

Season 2 of "Joe Pickett" premiered on a different streaming service than its first, so those interested in checking the show out could be forgiven for having trouble locating just where, exactly, it's available to watch.

In a broad sense, "Joe Pickett" is similar to "Yellowstone" in that it takes place adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, albeit in Wyoming rather than Montana. Its titular character, portrayed by Michael Dorman, works as a game warden in a town called Saddlestring, where he finds himself investigating crimes well beyond his usual pay grade. Most of the supporting characters around him consist either of family members or eccentric residents of the quirky small town.

Currently, the best way to watch "Joe Pickett" is on Paramount+ where new episodes of Season 2 began airing on June 4. This Paramount+ exclusivity followed its first season streaming on Spectrum's flagship service Spectrum Originals, where users can still watch Season 1. That said, Season 1 is also widely available for free on a number of platforms like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel — the latter of which includes Season 2 as well, but only for Paramount+ subscribers. The only way to stream "Joe Pickett" in its entirety, then, is with a Paramount+ subscription.