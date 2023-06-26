Here's Where You Can Watch Joe Pickett
Season 2 of "Joe Pickett" premiered on a different streaming service than its first, so those interested in checking the show out could be forgiven for having trouble locating just where, exactly, it's available to watch.
In a broad sense, "Joe Pickett" is similar to "Yellowstone" in that it takes place adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, albeit in Wyoming rather than Montana. Its titular character, portrayed by Michael Dorman, works as a game warden in a town called Saddlestring, where he finds himself investigating crimes well beyond his usual pay grade. Most of the supporting characters around him consist either of family members or eccentric residents of the quirky small town.
Currently, the best way to watch "Joe Pickett" is on Paramount+ where new episodes of Season 2 began airing on June 4. This Paramount+ exclusivity followed its first season streaming on Spectrum's flagship service Spectrum Originals, where users can still watch Season 1. That said, Season 1 is also widely available for free on a number of platforms like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel — the latter of which includes Season 2 as well, but only for Paramount+ subscribers. The only way to stream "Joe Pickett" in its entirety, then, is with a Paramount+ subscription.
iTunes is the only digital storefront with every episode of Joe Pickett
"Joe Pickett" abandoning Spectrum Originals after its first season is ultimately unsurprising. While Spectrum Originals still exists, and even aired new episodes of a few of its original series as recently as June of 2022, shows jumping ship from the service is not a new phenomenon. For example, before Season 3 of "L.A.'s Finest" was canceled, the show began airing on Fox following two seasons of Spectrum Originals exclusivity.
Its somewhat complex distribution history seems to have impacted precisely where "Joe Pickett" is available digitally today. For example, on Vudu, only Season 1 is available for purchase. Meanwhile, the show is completely absent from other major storefronts like Google Play. The only platform on which those entirely uninterested in a Paramount+ subscription can still obtain episodes of both seasons of "Joe Pickett" is Apple's iTunes store.
The only way to watch both "Joe Pickett" Seasons 1 and 2, then, is either with a Paramount+ subscription or through the iTunes store where individual episodes and seasons can be purchased à la carte.