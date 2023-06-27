Doom Patrol's Negative Man Reveal Is Exactly What The Comic Character Always Needed

Spoilers for "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #4.

DC Comics' newest "Doom Patrol" run is pulling straight from the cult-favorite live-action series, as the show's storyline additions to Larry Trainor — namely, his sexuality, and his struggle to be true to himself — have officially become comics canon.

In "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #4 by Dennis Culver, David Lafuente, Brian Reber, and Pat Brosseau from DC Comics, the Doom Patrol's inter-dimensional therapy sessions with team psychologist Dr. Syncho shines a closer look at the backstories and psyches of the oddball heroes. After talking with Degenerate about showing off his real self and Rita Farr about her survivor's guilt and anxiety about pending doom to the team, Dr. Syncho meets with Negative Man. In a conversation that's the first in some time between the bandaged former pilot and the Doom Patrol's therapist, Larry dives into his pre-radioactive past, back before he hosted an alien negative spirit. Referencing his past life, Trainor describes how he used to escape his problems by flying with the U.S. Air Force — and in one key moment, the comic shows him being comforted by a fellow male pilot.

At first glance, the moment might seem like nothing more than Negative Man discussing his loneliness. However, by showing Larry's relationship with another male pilot, the comics confirms that Larry's closeted past from the "Doom Patrol" TV series has become part of the comics character, as well, adding new — and fitting — layers to the longtime DC superhero.