Why Dead To Me's Linda Cardellini Was Terrified To Play Judy

Before starring as Judy Hale on Netflix's dark comedy "Dead to Me," Linda Cardellini had a long and broad resume in film and television that included starring roles on "Freaks and Geeks" and "ER" and in "Brokeback Mountain" and "Legally Blonde." Cardellini has earned three Emmy nominations for her television work, including a 2020 nod for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work on "Dead to Me."

Despite her extensive list of bona fides, Cardellini was apprehensive about taking on the role of Judy when it was first brought to her. She said reading the script gave her a similar positive gut reaction as some of her previous projects did, but she admitted that she was also somewhat intimidated by the idea of moving back into comedy after several years of working on dramatic projects.

"I was terrified," Cardellini told Buzzfeed. "I didn't know if I could do the character. She was so different than everything that I was doing. ... I was coming off of a lot of drama. So for 'Dead to Me,' I was like, 'Oh, can I do this? Can I find this?' And then I realized there was just a lot of Linda that had gone unexplored and that Judy helped me sort of find. So that was fun. Judy taps into my goofier side, which I certainly have."