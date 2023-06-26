Mayans MC: How To Stream Every Season
With the 10-episode-long "Mayans M.C." Season 5 soon ending, existing fans of the show and potential new viewers alike may well be interested in streaming the series from its start. Notably, Season 5 will be the final "Mayans M.C." season, so with the show nearly complete, anyone now attempting to watch it is best served by a platform on which it's available in its entirety.
Currently, every season of "Mayans M.C.," including Season 5, is available to stream on Hulu. Just like "Sons of Anarchy" before it, "Mayans M.C." airs on FX, and Hulu's relationship with the network means that episodes of FX show typically become available on the streaming service around the same time that they premiere to cable subscribers.
Hulu is also home to every season of "Sons of Anarchy," so viewers interested in a comprehensive experience can watch the show that spawned "Mayans M.C." on the streaming service as well. The only other viable streaming options are sites that serve as online alternatives to traditional TV, like Fubo and ABC's official website, but these offer paid customers episodes of Season 5 and nothing else. Hulu, then, is the only streaming platform with every season of "Mayans M.C."
Individual episodes of Mayans MC are also available for purchase
While Hulu is the only streaming service that provides subscribers access to every episode of "Mayans M.C.," those uninterested in a Hulu subscription can still purchase individual episodes or seasons through major digital storefronts like YouTube and iTunes.
In an interview with Collider, Angel Reyes actor Clayton Cardenas shared his personal perspective on the show ending. According to Cardenas, showrunner Elgin James seemed to maintain a mental version of the show's overarching, five-season story during much of its production. "For Elgin, that just shows his genius because he knew every twist and turn. He's literally followed the script in his head, which is amazing. I have no idea how he kept that much information in his head, but he did. He's phenomenal. I'm so grateful for him. I'm so in awe of his artistry, his writing, his directing, and his leadership," Cardenas said.
Whereas some shows will adapt their story to the length of time a network or streaming service decides to keep it running, then, "Mayans M.C." was always supposed to be five seasons in length. Those interested in watching James' vision in full can either stream the series on Hulu or purchase it on one of numerous digital storefronts.