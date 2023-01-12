Mayans MC Will End With Its Upcoming Fifth Season On FX (& It's The Right Time)

It's time to take those bikes off the road.

After five successful seasons, FX will bring an end to the adventures of the men of "Mayans M.C." The motorcycle club will cut its engines at some point in the undetermined future. The "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, which takes place in the same universe and over two years after Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) meets his untimely end, will be just two seasons shorter than its seven-season-long predecessor.

"Mayans M.C." follows the lives of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) and his older brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). EZ was once the family's golden boy, but a prison stint means his grip on the American dream has grown tenuous. He ends up patching into the titular MC club's Santo Padre chapter with Angel's sponsorship. This upsets their butcher father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), from whom both men have begun to grow distant as the series has gone on. Felipe left behind a past that connected him to cartel matters when he left Mexico. EZ was once involved with Emily Galindo (Sarah Bolger), and he is tempted to spark their connection to life now that he's out of jail. But her husband is drug cartel head Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), to whom the Mayans hold ties — and who also happens to be the half-brother of both EZ and Angel. It's the kind of complicated filial messiness that's well within co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James' wheelhouses.

After Season 4 left the characters at an emotional crossroads, fans have been left wondering how Season 5 will go — and indeed, if ending the show here is a blessing in disguise.