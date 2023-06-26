How Mean Girls Fought A 'Demeaning' R-Rating Using Will Ferrell's Anchorman

Today, "Mean Girls" is revered as one of the most iconic and beloved teen comedies of all time. The film achieved unprecedented critical and commercial success when it was released in 2004, transforming into a cultural phenomenon that defined an entire generation of American teens.

Despite the impressive success and esteem that "Mean Girls" has earned since its premiere, it might surprise some diehard fans to learn that the movie actually had a very tough time getting into theaters in the first place, as the MPAA initially refused to give it a PG-13 rating. "We had lots of battles with the ratings board on the movie," said director Mark Waters in an interview with Vulture. "There was the line, 'Amber D'Alessio gave a blow job to a hot dog,' which eventually became 'Amber D'Alessio made out with a hot dog.' Which is somehow weirder!"

The board also wanted to remove a joke referencing a "wide-set vagina," which is when Waters finally put his foot down and called out the MPAA for its sexist rating system, using a comparison to Will Ferrell's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" as leverage. "We ended up playing the card that the ratings board was sexist, because 'Anchorman' had just come out, and Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) had an erection in one scene, and that was PG-13." Waters said that the board's desire to remove this line was demeaning to all women, especially since the line wasn't spoken in any sexual context whatsoever.