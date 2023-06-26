Alice In Wonderland: The Secret About The Mad Hatter's Voice You Likely Never Knew

Alice was not the only one who had a tough time with the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland." Disney employed a unique style of voice acting for the character in its 1951 animated classic, which is why his audio quality distinctively stands out from the crowd.

TikTok creator @brittmichaelgordon shared a video showcasing Ed Wynn, the voice actor of the Mad Hatter (also known to Disney fans as Uncle Albert in "Mary Poppins"), acting out his role and speaking the dialogue on a live-action sound stage, complete with props and costumes. While live-action footage such as this was a standard tool for animators to use to more believably draw and add acting nuances to their characters, it served a different purpose in this case. When Wynn was asked to perform solely through audio, his line reads lacked the vibrancy of his filmed performance. As a result, the "Alice in Wonderland" team decided to use the sound from the footage as the final audio in the film.

The less-concealed exterior noises and echoes from the sound stage caused Mad Hatter's track to contrast drastically in quality with those of other characters, whose actors recorded their lines in a controlled environment through a process known as Automated Dialogue Replacement. ADR is the norm for most animated and live-action films in order to deliver clean audio.

In this instance, the bizarre deviation paid off, as Wynn totally sells the Hatter's goofy and unpredictable nature. However, that doesn't mean Disney animators were always fond of taking things from live-action footage.