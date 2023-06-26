Star Wars: Luke's Black Robes Were Deceptive - And Teased A 'Darker' Jedi Past

In the "Star Wars" universe, clothing is essential. A sharply styled uniform reflects the rigid mindset of an Imperial officer, while threadbare robes tell the story of a hard-bitten Tatooine moisture farmer. The sinister Sith dress in black cloaks, while the heroic Jedi dress in brown robes that call to mind the habit of an ascetic monk.

But observant "Star Wars" fans will notice that last statement is slightly inaccurate. Once he becomes a Jedi in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wears pitch-black robes, making him visually out of step with other Jedi in the franchise. That's because Luke's costume was meant to deceive viewers by obscuring information and suggesting things that would turn out to be red herrings.

Firstly, Luke's black robes were meant to suggest hints of the dark side of the Force. Additionally, the obsidian outfit was featured heavily in promotional materials, leading some fans to theorize that he was going to team up with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). Finally, George Lucas and his team didn't have the specifics of Jedi fashion all worked out back in the 1980s; having initially intended for all Jedi to wear dark robes, Lucas was convinced to make them lighter during the development of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."