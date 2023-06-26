How Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Overwhelmed Antonia Gentry's Mental Health
Throughout "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2, Georgia Miller's (Brianne Howey) daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Miller (Antonia Gentry), decides to be more open about her problems with mental health that are, arguably, exacerbated by the former Blood Eyes gang member's sometimes violent actions. While speaking to Nylon in January 2023, Gentry suggested she related to the 16-year-old, as she felt overwhelmed during the production of the show's second season. She explained she was exhausted portraying a traumatized teenager while dealing with bleak, cold weather at the show's Ontario filming location.
"Your body doesn't know the difference [when acting]; I'm going to work every single day, 12 hours a day, and for 90% of that, I'm playing a character that's going through a lot," said Gentry. "My body is so tired at the end of every day, crying my eyes out every episode. I didn't see the sun for five and a half months. I was stressed out. It was not easy, not at all." The "Ginny & Georgia" actor shared that she managed to find comfort in the company of her co-stars and enjoying light-hearted films during her breaks from the show's set.
In a January 2023 interview for Netflix with her castmate, Felix Mallard, who portrays Marcus Baker, Gentry shared some self-care tips she believes people should practice even when they are not in the best mindset. "It's about really finding some courage within you to make yourself get up and do things that you know will help you out of your funk. It can be as simple as making sure you brush your teeth every day. Eat at least a meal or two," the actor explained. She also noted that she enjoys being with her cat as a form of self-care.
Antonia Gentry shared she feels protective of Ginny
During the Nylon interview, Antonia Gentry noted that her "Ginny & Georgia" character is often unhappy in the series. In a January 2023 Narcity interview, alongside Brianne Howey, the Emory University graduate shared she feels protective of Ginny, especially when she is going through difficult times. "When I'm playing Ginny and she has to be, you know, doing — whether it's when her mental health is struggling in particular, or whatever, those scenes, I kind of think like, 'oh, I just really want to take care of this girl,'" she admitted.
The actor also shared that the show's writers have collaborated with the nonprofit Mental Health America and explained that she believes some fans may be inspired to seek assistance from professionals after watching "Ginny & Georgia." "I think it's very important for them to be represented on screen in a way that doesn't glamorize or sensationalize but just truly serves the purpose of just starting conversations," said Gentry.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.