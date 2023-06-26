How Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Overwhelmed Antonia Gentry's Mental Health

Throughout "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2, Georgia Miller's (Brianne Howey) daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Miller (Antonia Gentry), decides to be more open about her problems with mental health that are, arguably, exacerbated by the former Blood Eyes gang member's sometimes violent actions. While speaking to Nylon in January 2023, Gentry suggested she related to the 16-year-old, as she felt overwhelmed during the production of the show's second season. She explained she was exhausted portraying a traumatized teenager while dealing with bleak, cold weather at the show's Ontario filming location.

"Your body doesn't know the difference [when acting]; I'm going to work every single day, 12 hours a day, and for 90% of that, I'm playing a character that's going through a lot," said Gentry. "My body is so tired at the end of every day, crying my eyes out every episode. I didn't see the sun for five and a half months. I was stressed out. It was not easy, not at all." The "Ginny & Georgia" actor shared that she managed to find comfort in the company of her co-stars and enjoying light-hearted films during her breaks from the show's set.

In a January 2023 interview for Netflix with her castmate, Felix Mallard, who portrays Marcus Baker, Gentry shared some self-care tips she believes people should practice even when they are not in the best mindset. "It's about really finding some courage within you to make yourself get up and do things that you know will help you out of your funk. It can be as simple as making sure you brush your teeth every day. Eat at least a meal or two," the actor explained. She also noted that she enjoys being with her cat as a form of self-care.