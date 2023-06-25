The Expendables: Why Jean-Claude Van Damme Initially Turned Down Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most legendary action heroes in cinema history. With iconic characters such as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, he changed the face of action heroes and underdogs forever. While those two characters created an environment where Stallone could enjoy a lifelong career in film, including nine movies in the "Rocky" franchise (if you count the three "Creed" spin-offs starring Michael B. Jordan) and five "Rambo" movies. After a long filmography of films, he created yet another franchise action hero in Barney Ross, leader of "The Expendables." While it became an established series, not everyone saw the brilliance in the idea.

In an interview with DuJour, Stallone tells a story of how he approached fellow '80s and '90s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme for a role in the first film. With stars like Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, and Jet Li, Van Damme seems like he would have fit perfectly in the cadre of legendary action heroes. However, the "Muscles from Brussels" didn't believe in the project, ultimately turning Stallone down. Not only did he not believe that the movie wasn't going to work, but he reportedly told the "Rocky" star that he was better than it, asking why he was making the movie in the first place.

Obviously, the martial arts legend changed his tune after the first film hit the screens as he ultimately signed on for a role in the second. Not just any part, though; Van Damme signed on to play the lead villain, Vilain. Maybe a symbolic casting for not believing in the project.