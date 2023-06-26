Black Mirror Should Learn From The Last Of Us How To Balance Humanity, Horror, & Dystopia

Season 6 of "Black Mirror" dropped on June 15, 2023, after an incredibly long delay. The series and showrunner Charlie Brooker took a lengthy break due to a number of factors, chief among them being the real-world darkness brought about by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. As Brooker told the Radio Times in May of 2020, "I've been busy doing things. I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any ["Black Mirror" episodes]. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Jury's still out on whatever happened to Brooker's comedy scripts, but four years after the show's fifth season aired in 2019, the showrunner and his crew returned with Season 6. In many ways, this season is a return to form that honors the show's history, rife with callbacks to past episodes, and with a new lease on life. Some of its episodes really succeed, and some fall back on tired "Black Mirror" tropes — or invent entirely new ones.

Going forward, though, if Brooker and "Black Mirror" want to propel the show forward, they need to take some lessons from another prestige drama about mixing dystopian scenarios with very human situations. Specifically, "The Last of Us."