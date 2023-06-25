The Shining: Did Kubrick Play A Sinister Trick On The Audience With Jack's Eyes?

It doesn't take much to convince audiences that Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) is one scary dude. The main antagonist of the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film "The Shining," Torrance's turn from a slightly irritable father to a crazed axe murderer remains one of cinema's most terrifying transformations. But one subtle element implemented into Jack Nicholson's performance, pointed out in a Twitter thread by Kubrick historian Filippo Ulivieri, opens the door to even more frightening implications.

The threads observe that in several of Torrance's scenes, he can be seen looking directly into the camera. Some glances are harder to pick up on than others, but they litter the film nonetheless. This could count as breaking the fourth wall, where characters purposefully acknowledge the audience, usually by looking directly into the camera. However, whereas most films use these moments sparingly and almost always make them obvious to those watching, the looks at the camera by Nicholson are constant and usually under the radar.

The Twitter thread theorizes that these moments act to both purposefully deviate from the typical use of breaking the fourth wall and indicate to the audience that Jack could be coming after them. An even more horrifying idea suggests that Jack is staring down the ghosts of the Overlook Hotel and that the audience is meant to represent these spirits. Taking this chilling idea into account only adds another layer of rich depth to the landmark horror film. But it's far from the first fan-made suggestion regarding the mythos within "The Shining."