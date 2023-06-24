Christopher Nolan Argues That AI Could Be A Powerful Tool For Filmmakers

Over the last year, there has been plenty of debate about artificial intelligence and whether it should be used in creative arts. From the comments of those currently a part of the writer's strike to image generators that mimic the style of certain artists to the opening credits of the MCU's "Secret Invasion," the topic of AI has never been far from the latest batch of headlines.

However, while the general consensus from those in the industry seems to be that AI should be used rarely, if ever, director Christopher Nolan thinks the conversation should be a bit more nuanced around the technology. Since many of Nolan's films discuss trailblazing or futuristic technology for the worlds they're set in, it makes sense that the filmmaker might see things a little differently.

He explained his views to Wired in an extensive talk about AI and technology. "I feel that AI can still be a very powerful tool for us. I'm optimistic about that. I really am," the director said. "But we have to view it as a tool. The person who wields it still has to maintain responsibility for wielding that tool."