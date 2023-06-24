Manifest: What Episode Does Zeke Die?

The supernatural drama "Manifest" ended earlier this month, wrapping up the saga of the passengers of Flight 828 with an emotional and action-packed finale. The series was canceled by NBC after Season 3 but brought back to life by Netflix, and at least one character has a similar arc of death and resurrection, although his is much more complicated than the show's single cancellation and single revival.

Zeke Landon (Matt Long) was not on Flight 828 but receives the same callings the passengers do. He is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 12, "Vanishing Point." In the episode, viewers get some backstory on Zeke. We learn that during a family camping trip when he was 15, his younger sister Chloe fell to her death while he was supposed to be watching her. Wracked with guilt, Zeke turns to alcohol and drugs for comfort. Years later, he returns to the area where she died to find closure and gets trapped in a cave during a winter storm. In the show's original timeline, he freezes to death in that cave, but in an alternate reality, he makes his way to safety.

Zeke has a magical connection to two members of the Stone family: cancer-stricken 12-year-old Cal (Jack Messina/Ty Doran) and his aunt Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh). Zeke brings a magazine photo of Michaela to the cave with him, and in his resurrection timeline, he meets and eventually marries her. But in the finale of Season 4, Part 1, Zeke absorbs Cal's cancer, sacrificing himself to save Cal.