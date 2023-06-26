The Mandalorian S3 Tapped A Legendary Designer To Create Mandalore

Though it has appeared in "Star Wars" media numerous times before, Mandalore finally takes the live-action spotlight properly during "The Mandalorian" Season 3. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) make it their mission to unite the clans of Mandalorians scattered throughout the galaxy to take their war-torn homeworld back from the Imperial remnant secretly stationed there. As it turns out, to bring the popular planet to life on the Disney+ series, the folks at Lucasfilm looked to a legendary designer who's no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe: Phil Tippett.

Tippett worked closely alongside George Lucas on previous "Star Wars" productions, helping to bring the galaxy far, far away to life at the movies. "We thought Phil would be great to collaborate with on what Mandalore would look like, to create something that was both tech and nightmarish," "Mandalorian" mastermind Jon Favreau explained (via Star Wars on YouTube). Using his models, the "Mandalorian" team used photogrammetry to bring Tippett's environments into the Volume and into CGI form.

Thus, with Tippett's input, "The Mandalorian" gave fans an unsettling yet fascinating look at Mandalore. It's no surprise that Tippett delivered the goods, though, bearing in mind his "Star Wars" track record.