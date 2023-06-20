SDCC 2023: Marvel Reportedly Skipping Hall H (But That Isn't Too Big A Surprise)

San Diego Comic-Con is a pop culture institution that has grown from a niche gathering of comic book fans into a must-visit entertainment extravaganza. Among the cosplayers and comic enthusiasts, in recent years, movie fans have become a large demographic the show caters to, especially fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years Marvel Studios has maintained a spot at the forefront of the yearly convention in Hall H, announcing new films, TV shows, and castings to the delight of fans. However, it seems that 2023's event will break tradition in a big way.

On June 20, The Wrap reported that Marvel Studios has plans to significantly minimize its involvement at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Most notably, it won't take Hall H by storm as it has numerous times previously. At the same time, the publication notes that the event won't be totally devoid of MCU presence. Marvel Studios will still be there in some capacity on the convention floor, though don't expect the big, awe-inspiring, announcement and first-look-filled spectacle we've grown accustomed to.

Of course, this news isn't too shocking. After all, it's not like Marvel Studios would have a lot to show off for convention-goers, given the current state of Hollywood.