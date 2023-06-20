SDCC 2023: Marvel Reportedly Skipping Hall H (But That Isn't Too Big A Surprise)
San Diego Comic-Con is a pop culture institution that has grown from a niche gathering of comic book fans into a must-visit entertainment extravaganza. Among the cosplayers and comic enthusiasts, in recent years, movie fans have become a large demographic the show caters to, especially fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years Marvel Studios has maintained a spot at the forefront of the yearly convention in Hall H, announcing new films, TV shows, and castings to the delight of fans. However, it seems that 2023's event will break tradition in a big way.
On June 20, The Wrap reported that Marvel Studios has plans to significantly minimize its involvement at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Most notably, it won't take Hall H by storm as it has numerous times previously. At the same time, the publication notes that the event won't be totally devoid of MCU presence. Marvel Studios will still be there in some capacity on the convention floor, though don't expect the big, awe-inspiring, announcement and first-look-filled spectacle we've grown accustomed to.
Of course, this news isn't too shocking. After all, it's not like Marvel Studios would have a lot to show off for convention-goers, given the current state of Hollywood.
Industry strikes have likely left Marvel Studios with little to show off
Marvel Studios' shrunken San Diego Comic-Con presence likely has to do with the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, as well as the potential SAG-AFTRA strike. With the WGA currently on strike in hopes of securing livable wages and improved working conditions for its members, productions such as "Thunderbolts" and "Blade" are on pause. Thus, without these stories being crafted by the talented folks who've brought the MCU to life on the page over the past 10-plus years, why would Marvel Studios bother making a Hall H appearance with little to present?
Additionally, as The Wrap noted, should the SAG-AFTRA strike happen, that would put Marvel Studios in an even more awkward position at SDCC. During the strike, actors wouldn't be able to promote their upcoming films or television shows, which has historically been a major part of Marvel Studios' Hall H presentations. SAG-AFTRA's current contract finishes on June 30, opening the door for a strike to take place soon after. With SDCC set to occur during the weekend of July 21, fans could be in for quite an unusual event.
In addition to the news of Marvel Studios' break from Hall H, The Wrap also shared that Universal and HBO also may miss out on San Diego Comic-Con this year as well.