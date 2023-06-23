A24's Priscilla: Who Plays The Titular Priscilla Presley?

Writer-director Sofia Coppola returns this year with her first feature film since 2020's "On the Rocks." Her latest effort, A24's "Priscilla," is set to be released this October, and is already shaping up to be one of the biggest titles of the fall. Based on the 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, the film promises to explore the real-life relationship between Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla.

Unlike last year's "Elvis," though, which told the King of Rock and Roll's life story from the perspectives of both himself and his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), "Priscilla" is set to explore its eponymous heroine's high-profile marriage from her own point of view. That means whoever plays Priscilla Presley in the film will have to carry the bulk of its drama and emotional weight on her shoulders. Fortunately, Priscilla is played in the upcoming, Sofia Coppola-directed movie by none other than Cailee Spaeny, a young actor who has been slowly but surely making a name for herself in recent years as one of the more promising screen performers of her generation.

Consequently, while "Priscilla" sees her taking on the biggest role of her career to date, the opportunity to actually lead a film has been a long time coming for Spaeny.