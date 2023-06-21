A24's Priscilla First Trailer Teases A Turbulent & Rockin' Romance In Graceland

After "Elvis" presented the King's story last year, Sofia Coppola is turning the focus towards his wife Priscilla.

The first teaser for A24's latest film with Coppola — after 2020's "On the Rocks" with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones and the 2013 drama "The Bling Ring" — doesn't show a ton, but most people are already fairly familiar with the story of Elvis Presley and Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny (known for HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and the underrated film "Bad Times at the El Royale") steps into the lead role as a young, teenaged Priscilla, while "Euphoria" and "Kissing Booth" star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis this time around.

The teaser, at just under a minute, is extremely brief, but it definitely will be refreshing to have a counterpart to Baz Luhrrman's "Elvis" — which featured Olivia de Jonge as the Presley matriarch — that lets Priscilla's story and experiences take center stage. So what happens in the "Priscilla" teaser, and when will fans be able to see Coppola's newest film?