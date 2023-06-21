A24's Priscilla First Trailer Teases A Turbulent & Rockin' Romance In Graceland
After "Elvis" presented the King's story last year, Sofia Coppola is turning the focus towards his wife Priscilla.
The first teaser for A24's latest film with Coppola — after 2020's "On the Rocks" with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones and the 2013 drama "The Bling Ring" — doesn't show a ton, but most people are already fairly familiar with the story of Elvis Presley and Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny (known for HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and the underrated film "Bad Times at the El Royale") steps into the lead role as a young, teenaged Priscilla, while "Euphoria" and "Kissing Booth" star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis this time around.
The teaser, at just under a minute, is extremely brief, but it definitely will be refreshing to have a counterpart to Baz Luhrrman's "Elvis" — which featured Olivia de Jonge as the Presley matriarch — that lets Priscilla's story and experiences take center stage. So what happens in the "Priscilla" teaser, and when will fans be able to see Coppola's newest film?
Priscilla's teaser is brief, yet revealing
Presley and Priscilla, then Priscilla Wagner, famously met when she was just fourteen — which it seems like this film could possibly explore, judging by the moment at the very end where a young Priscilla's mother asks if there aren't any boys at school that she likes. Coppola keeps this teaser tight and quickly edited, jumping from Priscilla's intricate makeup routine (complete with dramatic fake lashes) to the period of time where Presley served in the army to the couple's wedding, Elvis' rise to fame, and Priscilla's pregnancy.
The script, written by Coppola, is based on the memoir written by Priscilla Presley herself alongside Sandra Harmon, titled "Elvis and Me," and so it seems like this movie could really delve into Priscilla's psyche and life story in a way we may not have seen before. "Priscilla" is set to release some time in October of 2023, so keep an eye out for a longer trailer... plus an official release date.