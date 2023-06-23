The FNAF Movie's New Poster Made Twitter Blow Its Top (In More Ways Than One)
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game series is among the most sacred in certain corners of the internet. Fans have clamored for a film adaptation for years that would see the devious animatronics kill everyone in their path. And they're about to get it, with the movie set to come out simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.
The trailer offered a taste of the disturbing content about to make its way to people's screens. And now, thanks to Blumhouse, there's a new poster to boot that's getting fans riled up. On June 16, Blumhouse posted a tweet saying, "A trip to die for. Which travel poster makes you want to scream?" Attached are four pictures of movie posters based on Blumhouse properties, three of which haven't been released yet. Those include "The Horrors of Dolores Roach," "Insidious: The Red Door," and, of course, "Five Nights at Freddy's." The overwhelming majority of responders say they're most excited for "Freddy's," which is to be expected.
Fans of the video game franchise are next level. Pretty much since the first game came out, fans have populated social media with fan art, memes, and fan-made games inspired by the series. They've been waiting for this game for a long time, and Blumhouse seems aware of that fact, as much of the marketing has played into the fan hysteria. But there's one part of the poster that has people scratching their heads.
Where is Freddy's hat?
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" poster Blumhouse linked to is pretty straightforward. It reads, "Visit Freddy's today! Stay five nights and your next trip is on us!" Underneath that is an image of Freddy promoting the pizza place, but something's amiss. Many fans were quick to note that Freddy isn't wearing his signature hat on the poster.
In the video games and pretty much any piece of fan art you can find, Freddy wears a black top hat. Many voiced their confusion about where his hat went, and some poked fun at his baldness. One person even Photoshopped Freddy holding his iconic hat in a revised version of the poster. The outcry may be confusing to some who aren't familiar with the "Freddy's" fandom. Many people take this franchise seriously; even the slightest deviation is enough to get people raging on message boards.
It's something that's not entirely exclusive to "Freddy's" fans. A similar sentiment would likely be shared if there was an adaptation of "Spider-Man" where Mary Jane Watson wasn't a redhead. Zendaya may not have red hair in the MCU "Spider-Man" movies, but technically, she's playing Michelle Jones. It's a small aspect of the character that fans have come to identify them with, so when it's gone, it's a bit disconcerting. A hat may not impact Freddy's character or the plot, but fans have waited a long time to see this movie, and they probably have a certain idea of how it should look like. Chances are Freddy will have his top hat in the film, while the poster just didn't include it for some reason. After all, Blumhouse should know better than to get on the wrong side of "Freddy's" fans.