The FNAF Movie's New Poster Made Twitter Blow Its Top (In More Ways Than One)

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game series is among the most sacred in certain corners of the internet. Fans have clamored for a film adaptation for years that would see the devious animatronics kill everyone in their path. And they're about to get it, with the movie set to come out simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.

The trailer offered a taste of the disturbing content about to make its way to people's screens. And now, thanks to Blumhouse, there's a new poster to boot that's getting fans riled up. On June 16, Blumhouse posted a tweet saying, "A trip to die for. Which travel poster makes you want to scream?" Attached are four pictures of movie posters based on Blumhouse properties, three of which haven't been released yet. Those include "The Horrors of Dolores Roach," "Insidious: The Red Door," and, of course, "Five Nights at Freddy's." The overwhelming majority of responders say they're most excited for "Freddy's," which is to be expected.

Fans of the video game franchise are next level. Pretty much since the first game came out, fans have populated social media with fan art, memes, and fan-made games inspired by the series. They've been waiting for this game for a long time, and Blumhouse seems aware of that fact, as much of the marketing has played into the fan hysteria. But there's one part of the poster that has people scratching their heads.